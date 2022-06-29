Your line 40 becomes a DRT

Published on

From August 1, 2022, your line 40 becomes on-demand transport!

Poster line 40 becomes a TàD

communication poster depicting a young woman on her smartphone, booking her TàD

What is T&D line 40?

Transport à la Demande line 40 replaces your usual line 40, for simpler and more direct journeys on weekdays (Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 7:45 pm) and all year round.

Thanks to the TàD line 40, enjoy guaranteed connections with your trains arriving and departing from Lizy-sur-Ourcq station.

The service is accessible by simple reservation, after prior registration on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform.

To book, go to:

·        The Île-de-France Mobilités T&D application

·        The website: tad.idfmobilites.fr

·        Or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Please note: the service to schools remains provided by line 40, according to the usual operation.

The following trips do not require a reservation:

- the 8:10 a.m. race from Ecole/Mairie de May-en-Multien to Saint Saëns College

- the 9:00 a.m. race from Mairie in Ocquerre to Saint Saëns College;

- the 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm races from Saint Saëns College to May-en-Multien.

LEAFLET T&D line 40

 -  3.6 MB

TIMETABLE FOR LINE 40 (EXCLUDING DT)

 -  1.3 MB