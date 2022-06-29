What is T&D line 40?

Transport à la Demande line 40 replaces your usual line 40, for simpler and more direct journeys on weekdays (Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 7:45 pm) and all year round.

Thanks to the TàD line 40, enjoy guaranteed connections with your trains arriving and departing from Lizy-sur-Ourcq station.

The service is accessible by simple reservation, after prior registration on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform.

To book, go to:

· The Île-de-France Mobilités T&D application

· The website: tad.idfmobilites.fr

· Or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Please note: the service to schools remains provided by line 40, according to the usual operation.

The following trips do not require a reservation:

- the 8:10 a.m. race from Ecole/Mairie de May-en-Multien to Saint Saëns College

- the 9:00 a.m. race from Mairie in Ocquerre to Saint Saëns College;

- the 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm races from Saint Saëns College to May-en-Multien.