communication poster depicting a young woman on her smartphone, booking her TàD
What is T&D line 40?
Transport à la Demande line 40 replaces your usual line 40, for simpler and more direct journeys on weekdays (Monday to Friday from 6:30 am to 7:45 pm) and all year round.
Thanks to the TàD line 40, enjoy guaranteed connections with your trains arriving and departing from Lizy-sur-Ourcq station.
The service is accessible by simple reservation, after prior registration on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform.
To book, go to:
· The Île-de-France Mobilités T&D application
· The website: tad.idfmobilites.fr
· Or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Please note: the service to schools remains provided by line 40, according to the usual operation.
The following trips do not require a reservation:
- the 8:10 a.m. race from Ecole/Mairie de May-en-Multien to Saint Saëns College
- the 9:00 a.m. race from Mairie in Ocquerre to Saint Saëns College;
- the 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm races from Saint Saëns College to May-en-Multien.