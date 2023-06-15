Similar news

The Express line 34 is evolving!

From 1 August, your line 34 adapts to your mobility needs with:

A better connection to the RER D at Melun station

Buses every 8 to 12 minutes between Nemours and Melun during morning rush hour

Two new stops served: "Foch" in Fontainebleau and "C. CIAL du Val de Loing" in Souppes-sur-Loing

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your Express 34 line on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @Loing_IDFM (@Still_Transdev until July 31, 2023).