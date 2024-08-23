From Monday 2 September to be in order, send "BUS" + the number of the line you are taking to 93100.

Examples: BUS4401, BUS4439, SOIR44 for the Evening Bus, TAD44 for Demand-Responsive Transport and BUS9102 and BUS9103 for lines 9102 and 9103.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually. All you have to do is send "BUS" + the number of the line at 93 100 and you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS. You will be charged to your mobile bill.

Valid for 1 hour without transfer at the price of an onboard access ticket (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website iledefrancemobilités.fr Rates section.