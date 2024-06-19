Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

Your territory, Essonne Sud-Ouest, will benefit from this new numbering.

Why does the line number change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number, particularly in this new territory.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find the line concerned. For example, there are 13 bus lines in Île-de-France that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Essonne South-West territory, all bus lines now start with 44.

The principle of renumbering has been established by sector. You will find the lines numbered from 4401 to 4418 in the Etampes sector, the lines 4430 to 4442 in the sectors of the Community of Communes Entre Juine et Renard and the Community of Communes of Val d'Essonne, and finally the lines with the numbers 4450 to 4463 in the sectors of Dourdan / Pays de Limours.

The colors most often remain close to the current colors to make it easier to spot.

What will this new issue bring?

Passengers will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when the number is entered into the search engines of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr application or site, access to the information concerned will be more direct.