The renumbering of your lines is accompanied by a new SMS code

From Monday 29 April, to be in order, send "BUS" + the number of the line you are taking to 93100.

Examples:

BUS3301, BUS3307,...

BUSEXP46 for Express Line 46

SOIR33 for the evening bus

TAD 33 for Demand-Responsive Transport

The SMS ticket is always valid for 1 hour without transfers. The price remains unchanged, at the price of the boarding ticket, i.e. €2.50.

(+ possible cost of SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS. Price of the ticket debited from your phone bill).

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free