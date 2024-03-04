Similar news

Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.

Your territory, Pays de Montereau, will benefit from this new numbering.

Why does the line number change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number, particularly in this new territory.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find the line concerned. For example, there are 13 bus lines in Île-de-France that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Pays de Montereau, all regular bus lines now start with 33, except for the express lines.

The principle of renumbering was established by taking into account the weight of the line for lines 3301 to 3308 as the main consideration.

Line A thus becomes line 3301, the Emplet line becomes line 3302, line B becomes line 3303, line C becomes line 3304, line G becomes line 3305, line I becomes line 3306, line F is renamed line 3307, line L becomes line 3308, lines Ea and Eb become line 3310 and 3311.

Lines 3315 and 3319 are renamed as close as possible to their current numbers 15 and 19.

The colors stay close to the current colors to make it easier to spot.

What will this new issue bring?

Passengers will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when the number is entered into the search engines of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr application or site, access to the information concerned will be more direct.