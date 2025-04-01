You will find them a few meters from your station:
- Meulan-Hardricourt station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
- Thun-le-Paradis station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
- Triel-sur-Seine station: a secure shelter with 20 spaces.
- Vaux-sur-Seine station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
These spaces are secure and benefit from a video protection system, so that your bike can wait for you in complete safety. This service is available 24/7.
How to access it?
The car parks are free for people with a valid annual public transport pass (Navigo, Navigo senior rate, Imagine R).
For those who do not have an annual public transport pass, three subscription formulas are available:
- Daily pass: 2 €
- Monthly subscription: €10
- Annual subscription: €30
Go directly to the page below to sign up for a subscription.