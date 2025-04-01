Bicycle parking in your Poissy – Les Mureaux area!

From 1 April, four bicycle shelters will be at your disposal in the Poissy - Les Mureaux area. With the arrival of sunny days, this equipment will allow you to promote intermodality and park your bike with complete peace of mind.

You will find them a few meters from your station:

  • Meulan-Hardricourt station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
  • Thun-le-Paradis station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
  • Triel-sur-Seine station: a secure shelter with 20 spaces.
  • Vaux-sur-Seine station: a secure shelter with 10 spaces.
Gare de Meulan-Hardricourt, 78250 Hardricourt

These spaces are secure and benefit from a video protection system, so that your bike can wait for you in complete safety. This service is available 24/7.

How to access it?

The car parks are free for people with a valid annual public transport pass (Navigo, Navigo senior rate, Imagine R).
For those who do not have an annual public transport pass, three subscription formulas are available:

  • Daily pass: 2 €
  • Monthly subscription: €10
  • Annual subscription: €30

Go directly to the page below to sign up for a subscription.

Sign up for a subscription here!