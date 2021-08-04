Similar news

"Hello Madam, Hello Sir, thank you for validating"

You must have heard this sentence before when getting on a bus.

But have you ever wondered what validation is for?

What is the purpose of validating?

By validating your ticket, you indicate that you are on board the bus.

When you validate your Navigo pass, it allows us to count the number of passengers on board the buses and thus adjust the offer if necessary.

DO NOT VALIDATE, what is the risk?

Apart from the fact that you are not counted, you are exposed to a fine.

So having your ticket is good, validating it is better!