Free carpooling on September 18 in Île-de-France during strikes

How to do it?

You are a driver

Download and register without delay on one of our partner carpooling platforms (Karos, Mobicoop and Blablacar Daily) to offer to share your vehicle.

Each trip is advantageously remunerated thanks to a special subsidy granted for each trip by Île-de-France Mobilités. So, depending on the distance travelled, you can earn up to €4.50 per trip!

You are a passenger

From the Île-de-France Mobilités app (on the AppStore or Google Play) or in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, you will find the list of carpooling trips corresponding to your needs. The result specifies the carpooling operator, the pick-up location, the departure times and the travel time.

Once you have made your choice, the Île-de-France Mobilités application redirects you to the website of the partner concerned, which finalises the booking and puts you in touch with the driver!

During strikes, Île-de-France Mobilités compensates the driver: nothing to pay, travelling by carpooling is free for all!