Free carpooling on September 18 in Île-de-France during strikes
Île-de-France Mobilités offers carpooling to Ile-de-France residents
To help Ile-de-France residents get around on Thursday 18 September, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering carpooling and increasing the subsidy for drivers, in partnership with Karos, Mobicoop and Blablacar Daily.
Thursday, September 18, 2025, major disruptions in transport: Île-de-France Mobilités offers carpooling to Ile-de-France residents. Even without a Navigo subscription. Driver? Register with one of our 3 partners: BlablaCarDaily, Karos and Ynstant. Your subsidy is increased up to €4.50 per passenger. Passenger? Find your free ride on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or app
How to do it?
You are a driver
Download and register without delay on one of our partner carpooling platforms (Karos, Mobicoop and Blablacar Daily) to offer to share your vehicle.
Each trip is advantageously remunerated thanks to a special subsidy granted for each trip by Île-de-France Mobilités. So, depending on the distance travelled, you can earn up to €4.50 per trip!
You are a passenger
From the Île-de-France Mobilités app (on the AppStore or Google Play) or in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, you will find the list of carpooling trips corresponding to your needs. The result specifies the carpooling operator, the pick-up location, the departure times and the travel time.
Once you have made your choice, the Île-de-France Mobilités application redirects you to the website of the partner concerned, which finalises the booking and puts you in touch with the driver!
During strikes, Île-de-France Mobilités compensates the driver: nothing to pay, travelling by carpooling is free for all!
How to find a carpooler near you?
The carpooling routes available from all operators can be consulted directly via the route search on the Île-de-France Mobilités application and the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.
Since September 2021, people who have an Île-de-France Mobilités account and who choose a carpooling route on the Île-de-France Mobilités application are redirected directly to the operators' application and can connect to it without having to subscribe to another account and re-enter their personal information. The course is smoother, faster.