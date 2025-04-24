MF19: from fabric to testing, the story of a chair like no other
MF19, the metro that rethinks the passenger experience
To begin with, what is the MF19? It is the accessible, reliable and connected metro that will equip 8 lines by 2033 (3, 3bis, 7, 7bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13), starting with line 10, from the end of 2025.
From the choice of materials to the lighting, from the design of the information screens to the final shape of the seats, the MF19 is a tangible embodiment of the colossal investments made by Île-de-France Mobilités (10 billion euros invested by 2035) to facilitate and make travel more reliable for all Ile-de-France residents.
But designing a means of transport that can meet the different and evolving needs of all travellers is a challenge.
A challenge that must be met by designers, whose job is to combine functionality with comfort by imagining, concretely and technically, the metro you will take tomorrow.
Ergonomics, robustness, innovation: design right down to the end of the seat
The result of a collaboration between designers, ergonomists and user tests,the MF19 seat has been designed with the clear objective of providing maximum cleanliness, accessibility and comfort with a shape adapted to as many people as possible.
The details that make the difference
- A backrest adapted to all body types : its curvature naturally hugs the back and supports the lumbar, whatever the size of the traveller.
- A seat optimized for comfort and movement : slightly raised at the front to maintain a comfortable posture and curved at the back, to absorb braking.
- A cover designed to last : in woven velvet of 85% wool and 15% polyamide in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités, the seat is thick enough to give a feeling of soft bounce. It resists dust, light, fire, smoke, and even laceration with a thin, chainmail-like protective grid.
- Integrated lighting : The seat of the MF19 is equipped with under-seat lighting to increase visibility and thus the feeling of safety on board.
A seat tested and approved by travelers
Before its validation, the seat of the MF19 was subjected to rigorous tests with a panel of representative travellers : of various sizes, ages and morphologies.
Equipped with sensors, the testers evaluated the seat in 20-minute sessions: the average duration of a metro journey.
The data collected (muscle tension, micro-movements, position, comfort) made it possible to refine the design to offer a universal seat, rated 16/20 (best score in the Île-de-France Mobilités network).
Ready for a next-generation travel experience?
With the MF19, Île-de-France Mobilités is redefining the standards of urban transport by placing comfort and innovation at the heart of its priorities. An innovative and comfortable vision, which revolutionizes daily travel in Île-de-France.
Can't wait to try it?