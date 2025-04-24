MF19: from fabric to testing, the story of a chair like no other

MF19, the metro that rethinks the passenger experience

To begin with, what is the MF19? It is the accessible, reliable and connected metro that will equip 8 lines by 2033 (3, 3bis, 7, 7bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13), starting with line 10, from the end of 2025.

From the choice of materials to the lighting, from the design of the information screens to the final shape of the seats, the MF19 is a tangible embodiment of the colossal investments made by Île-de-France Mobilités (10 billion euros invested by 2035) to facilitate and make travel more reliable for all Ile-de-France residents.