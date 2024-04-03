New features to improve passenger information in Île-de-France
New lines and extensions, metros, trams and new-generation trains... Public transport in the Ile-de-France region is being modernised. A modernization that also affects passenger information.
The goal? To allow everyone to plan their journeys in the best possible way with harmonised and real-time information throughout the network.
Discover what's new.
New 100% accessible screens for metro platforms
What do the stations of metro lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 have in common?
They will soon all be equipped with new 100% accessible billboards on their platforms. A total of 242 stations will be equipped with these new signs by June 2024.
And the first line to benefit from this is metro line 5 with 44 new signs already installed in its 22 stations.
What is the difference between the old screens and the new ones?
These new screens will be equipped with:
- Waiting time between the next two metros,
- The display of real-time traffic information,
- 100% accessible information (with an augmented font, enhanced contrasts and definition, and better audio delivery of information messages).
New outdoor information terminals for buses in Île-de-France
On 3 April 2024, at the last Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors meeting, a programme to renew the external bus information terminals was voted on for the entire Region.
The goal? To offer harmonised passenger information on the entire Ile-de-France network and gradually replace nearly 9,000 charging stations between 2025 and 2032 (out of the 10,000 existing charging stations).
Renewal of bus terminals in Île-de-France: what will change?
On these new screens, different information will appear:
- The waiting time before the next bus and the second,
- The crowds on board the approaching buses ,
- Traffic information messages in the event of unforeseen disruptions.
The Île-de-France Mobilités app, the app that simplifies your life in transport
The Île-de-France Mobilités app is the essential application to make life easier on public transport in Île-de-France with:
- A calculation of routes,
- Real-time traffic information,
- The timetables and maps of the different lines,
- The purchase of dematerialised tickets,
- Or the possibility of recharging your Navigo pass.
And for the past few weeks, in addition to calculating your public transport, carpooling and cycling routes, you can also calculate your intermodality routes with a bike.
What is intermodality?
Intermodality is the fact of changing modes of transport on the same route.
For example : take your bike from your home to the nearest train station, then take a metro to get to your destination.