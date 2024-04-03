New features to improve passenger information in Île-de-France

What do the stations of metro lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 have in common?

They will soon all be equipped with new 100% accessible billboards on their platforms. A total of 242 stations will be equipped with these new signs by June 2024.

And the first line to benefit from this is metro line 5 with 44 new signs already installed in its 22 stations.

What is the difference between the old screens and the new ones?

These new screens will be equipped with: