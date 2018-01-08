Additional public inquiry for the extension of the Tram 13 Express
The context
Declared a public utility in 2014, the Tram 13 Express is intended to improve travel in the Yvelines through this reliable and efficient mode that will transport 38,500 passengers per day. It will partly take over the existing railway line of the Grande Ceinture (GC).
This new line aims to simplify travel between the north and south for the inhabitants of the department by offering a fast, regular and reliable link, without going through Paris, between the main employment centres of the department. Many connections will be offered with Trains A, C, L, J, U and N.
Route of the Tram 13 Express line
Work on the first phase of the project between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain began in February 2017. As regards phase 2, which is to extend this first section to the north as far as Achères, the conclusions of an initial public inquiry in 2014 led to additional studies to be carried out in order to validate the feasibility of an alternative urban route, which would be much more advantageous in terms of service and passenger traffic, in particular with the connection with lines A and J at Poissy station.
The presentation of this new route began with an additional consultation in 2016, and is now continuing with a public inquiry, the last step prior to the declaration of public utility.
A single additional public inquiry from 8 January to 9 February 2018
The main purpose of this procedure is to offer the inhabitants of the municipalities involved (Achères, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Poissy) a clear presentation of the advantages and disadvantages induced by the alternative route compared to the initial route proposed in 2014. The new route plans to pass through the centre of Poissy (Poissy RER station, La Bruyère, Saint-Exupéry districts and the future Rouget de Lisle district), which is denser and busier than the station planned as part of the initial route. The impact of this route has been studied from every angle.
The survey will also focus on the compatibility of the local urban plan of the city of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
How to participate?
To get information and give your opinion, it is possible to:
- express themselves on registers available at the town hall, at the Yvelines prefecture or on the tram13.express.phase2.enquetepublique.net website after consulting the additional public inquiry file
- participate in the public meeting organized on January 11, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal theater of Poissy
- exchange with the members of the commission of inquiry during sessions organised in Poissy, Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères between 17 January and 9 February 2018
- write by mail or email to the Board of Inquiry
At the end of the survey, the results obtained will contribute to the prefect's choice of one of the two proposed routes, in order to declare it to be of public utility.
All practical information can be found in the leaflet, poster and brochure of the public inquiry, available for download below.
The extension project at a glance
The route of the extension of the Tram 13 Express will link Achères-Ville to Saint-Germain Grande Ceinture by 2026. Several stations are planned, 4 for the initial route (Saint-Germain Grande Ceinture, Poissy Grande Ceinture, Achères-Chêne-Feuillu, Achères-Ville) and 6 for the alternative urban route (Saint-Germain Grande Ceinture, Poissy Gambetta, Poissy RER, Poissy ZAC, Achères-Chêne-Feuillu, Achères-Ville).
The project owners for this project are Île-de-France Mobilités (overall coordination of the project), SNCF Réseau (national rail network) and SNCF Mobilités (maintenance of station buildings).
The infrastructure, i.e. 250 million euros. The Trams, i.e. 52.8 million euros. Operations, projected costs in the process of consolidation
The project is financed by the State at 16.8%, the Île-de-France Region at 53.2% and the Yvelines Department at 30%, for an amount of 250 million euros. The rolling stock, which represents 11 new trains for an investment of 53 million euros, and the operation are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.