Additional public inquiry for the extension of the Tram 13 Express

The context

Declared a public utility in 2014, the Tram 13 Express is intended to improve travel in the Yvelines through this reliable and efficient mode that will transport 38,500 passengers per day. It will partly take over the existing railway line of the Grande Ceinture (GC).

This new line aims to simplify travel between the north and south for the inhabitants of the department by offering a fast, regular and reliable link, without going through Paris, between the main employment centres of the department. Many connections will be offered with Trains A, C, L, J, U and N.