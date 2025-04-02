Navigo Liberté +: it's official, you love it!

So, how do you like Navigo Liberté +?

You like it very much, apparently! With 9 out of 10 new subscribers who are fully satisfied with this ticket and 7 out of 10 who would recommend it to their friends and family. As for subscribing to the service: 8 out of 10 subscribers found it simple.

What is particularly pleasing to us is that Navigo Liberté + seems to meet the needs of occasional travellers: while 78% of subscribers take public transport less than 3 times a week, mainly to use the rail network (metro and RER), 30% of them have used public transport more since they subscribed to Navigo Liberté +.

Former users of the cardboard ticket

70% of the new subscribers are former users of the cardboard ticket and the same percentage have passed the subscription stage thanks to the freedom of pay-as-you-go, because unlike the ticket booklet, there is no advance to be made, only the journeys made are invoiced the following month.

Île-de-France is yours!

The extension of the validity of Navigo Liberté + to the whole of Île-de-France seems to have convinced you: 53% of those surveyed say they appreciate the freedom to be able to travel anywhere in the region, regardless of the mode of transport.

The survey also shows a very high satisfaction rate among the inhabitants of the outer suburbs, with an average score of 9.4 out of 10, including 9 out of 10 for the attractive pricing that allows you to cross the Île-de-France for a maximum of €1.99.