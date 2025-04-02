Navigo Liberté +: it's official, you love it!
Navigo Liberté +: already 1 million subscribers!
You know Navigo Liberté +: it is this subscription that allows you to travel without constraint anywhere in Île-de-France, at a preferential rate, using all modes of transport. Perfectly adapted to the uses of occasional travellers, Navigo Liberté + has found its audience, with now 1 million subscribers.
Navigo Liberté + in four key arguments:
- - 20% on all your journeys: Navigo Liberté + is €1.99 for a journey by metro/train/RER (compared to €2.50) and €1.60 for a journey by bus/tram (compared to €2)
- A free connection, so a bus ride to the train station, then from the station to Paris and a change to the metro costs only €1.99
- A direct debit on the 15th of the following month, only on journeys made
- A ticket that is still valid, without reloading, anywhere in the region, but without having to pay a flat rate every month
Navigo Liberté +: what do its subscribers think?
1 million subscribers is wonderful. But happy subscribers are even better! So to find out, we asked a lot of questions to 20,500 subscribers who subscribed to the Navigo Liberté + service between January 1 and February 28, 2025.
So, how do you like Navigo Liberté +?
You like it very much, apparently! With 9 out of 10 new subscribers who are fully satisfied with this ticket and 7 out of 10 who would recommend it to their friends and family. As for subscribing to the service: 8 out of 10 subscribers found it simple.
What is particularly pleasing to us is that Navigo Liberté + seems to meet the needs of occasional travellers: while 78% of subscribers take public transport less than 3 times a week, mainly to use the rail network (metro and RER), 30% of them have used public transport more since they subscribed to Navigo Liberté +.
Former users of the cardboard ticket
70% of the new subscribers are former users of the cardboard ticket and the same percentage have passed the subscription stage thanks to the freedom of pay-as-you-go, because unlike the ticket booklet, there is no advance to be made, only the journeys made are invoiced the following month.
Île-de-France is yours!
The extension of the validity of Navigo Liberté + to the whole of Île-de-France seems to have convinced you: 53% of those surveyed say they appreciate the freedom to be able to travel anywhere in the region, regardless of the mode of transport.
The survey also shows a very high satisfaction rate among the inhabitants of the outer suburbs, with an average score of 9.4 out of 10, including 9 out of 10 for the attractive pricing that allows you to cross the Île-de-France for a maximum of €1.99.
The simplification of transport fares continues
The extension of Navigo Liberté + to the entire Île-de-France region is part of a process of simplification of transport fares that has been underway since 2016.