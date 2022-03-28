New equipment, rail welding: things are moving on the T3b

Nine brand new trams arrive on the T3b tram line

They are brand new, all beautiful and really comfortable: these are the nine new TW03 trains that will be added from Monday 28 March to the 32 trains that are already running along the T3b tram line.

Modern, accessible and quieter, these TW03 trains each have a capacity of 300 seats, including 75 seats.

Nine more trains, ordered in anticipation of the extension of the T3b line to Porte Dauphine, in order to ensure the same level of service... despite a few more kilometres!