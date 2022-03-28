New equipment, rail welding: things are moving on the T3b
Nine brand new trams arrive on the T3b tram line
They are brand new, all beautiful and really comfortable: these are the nine new TW03 trains that will be added from Monday 28 March to the 32 trains that are already running along the T3b tram line.
Modern, accessible and quieter, these TW03 trains each have a capacity of 300 seats, including 75 seats.
Nine more trains, ordered in anticipation of the extension of the T3b line to Porte Dauphine, in order to ensure the same level of service... despite a few more kilometres!
Porte d'Asnières: first welding of rails
In terms of infrastructure and the progress of the work on the extension to Porte Dauphine, things are also moving!
On Friday 18 March, a first rail welding took place at Porte d'Asnières. The first of a very long series, as a total of 800 welds will be carried out to reach the new terminus of the T3b line, 3.2 km away, with commissioning scheduled for early 2024.
A T3b tram, multiple connections
On its way to the Porte Dauphine, along the Boulevards des Maréchaux, the new route of the T3b serves the 17th and 16th arrondissements as well as the cities of Neuilly-sur-Seine and Levallois-Perret.
It also provides a connection with the RER C at Porte Dauphine and Porte Maillot, as well as with the metros 1, 2 and 3 as well as with the Porte Champerret bus station.
At the end of this project between the Portes d'Asnières and Dauphine, the T3b will cover a distance of approximately 17 km from the Porte de Vincennes, in addition to the 12.8 km already covered to the south by the T3a, from the Pont du Garigliano to the Porte de Vincennes.
The tram: a very urban, silent and environmentally friendly transport
Non-polluting, silent because they are 100% electric, these T3b trains once again demonstrate the interest of the tramway as an efficient and comfortable mode of transport, in the heart of sustainable cities.