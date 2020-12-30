New Year's Eve: transport plan on the night of 31 December 2020

At the request of the Prefecture of Police for reasons of public order, in conjunction with the operators (RATP, SNCF and Optile), Île-de-France Mobilités is planning the following transport plan for the evening of 31 December 2020 :

Metro:

From 9 p.m. until the end of service (1 a.m.), only metro lines 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 13 and 14 will run with a limited number of stations open.

will run with a limited number of stations open. The frequency will be one train every 15 minutes for lines 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 13 .

. On line 1 , the frequency will be 4 minutes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., then 8 minutes from 10 p.m.

, the frequency will be 4 minutes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., then 8 minutes from 10 p.m. On line 14 , the frequency will be 5 minutes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then 10 minutes from 10 p.m.

, the frequency will be 5 minutes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then 10 minutes from 10 p.m. Lines 3, 3 bis, 5, 7, 7 bis, 10, 11 and 12 will only run until around 8:30 p.m. (last departure at 8 p.m.).

On the rest of the Île-de-France Mobilités network, the transport offer remains equivalent to that announced on November 17, as it is planned after 9 p.m., namely:

RER:

The RER A and B will run and all stations will be served until the end of the service at 1 a.m., with a frequency of about 15 minutes from 9 p.m. The Charles de Gaulle Etoile station will be closed at the request of the Prefecture of Police.

will run and all stations will be served until the end of the service at 1 a.m., with a frequency of about 15 minutes from 9 p.m. For the other RER and Transilien trains, traffic will be ensured until the end of service at frequencies adapted to the curfew.

Bus and Tram:

All tram and bus lines that serve hospitals will run until the end of the service at 1 a.m.

Regarding the other lines, about 1 bus or tram out of 2 after 9 p.m. within the limit of 30 minutes for lines not serving hospitals.

All the information can be found on vianavigo.com, or Vianavigo, the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

List of stations open on the night of December 31, 2020 until the end of service (1 hour)

Line 1

Grande Arche de la Défense, Pont de Neuilly, Porte de Maillot, Louvre Rivoli, Châtelet, Bastille, Gare de Lyon, Nation, Porte de Vincennes and Château de Vincennes.

Line 2

Porte Dauphine, Monceau, Place Clichy, Barbès-Rochechouart, La Chapelle, Belleville, Père Lachaise and Nation.

Line 4

Porte de Clignancourt, Barbès-Rochechouart, Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Strasbourg Saint Denis, Les Halles, Châtelet, Saint-Michel, Montparnasse, Denfert-Rochereau, Porte d'Orléans and Mairie de Montrouge.

Line 6

La Motte Piquet-Grenelle, Cambronne, Montparnasse, Denfert-Rochereau, Place d'Italie, Bercy, Daumesnil and Nation.

Line 8

Balard, La Motte Piquet-Grenelle, Grands Boulevards, Strasbourg Saint Denis, Bastille, Daumesnil, Porte de Charenton, Charenton Ecoles, Ecole-Vétérinaire de Maisons-Alfort, Maisons Alfort Stade, Maisons Alfort les Juilliottes, Créteil l'Echat, Créteil Université, Créteil Préfecture and Créteil Pointe du Lac.

Line 9

Pont de Sèvres, Porte de Saint-Cloud, La Muette, Havre-Caumartin, Grands-Boulevards, Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, Oberkampf, Nation, Porte de Montreuil and Mairie de Montreuil.

Line 13

Les Courtilles, Les Agnettes, Gabriel Péri, Mairie de Clichy, Porte de Clichy (L13), St Denis University, Basilica of St Denis, St Denis Porte de Paris, Mairie de St Ouen, Porte de St Ouen, Guy Mocquet, La Fourche, Place de Clichy, St-Lazare, St François Xavier, Montparnasse, Gaité, Plaisance, Porte de Vanves, Malakoff Plateau de Vanves and Châtillon Montrouge.

Line 14

Town Hall of St Ouen, Saint-Ouen, Pont Cardinet, St-Lazare, Pyramides, Chatelet, Gare de Lyon Bercy, Cour Saint Emilion, François Mitterrand Library and Olympiades.