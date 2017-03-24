New Véligo space at Massy-Palaiseau station

This secure space with 40 spaces is accessible 7 days a week, from 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., with a Navigo card loaded with a valid pass (Week, Month, Annual, Imagine R School or Student, Solidarity Transport). The Véligo space is equipped with a video surveillance system, double-storey racks and an inflation station. To access the service, an annual subscription of €20 must be taken out.

The cost of developing this secure space is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités at 75% and by SNCF at 25%.