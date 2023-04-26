A Cars Express network project to quickly connect the outer suburbs to the rest of Île-de-France

Facilitating access to public transport is an essential criterion for the quality of life of the inhabitants of Île-de-France.

In some parts of the outer suburbs, far from train and RER lines, connections between the local transport network and the main roads of the public network are still limited, often forcing residents to use their personal vehicles for their daily journeys (home-work, home-study, etc.).

An inequality of access to collective mobility to which Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to respond concretely.

The Cars Express network: simply connecting the outer suburbs to the rest of the Ile-de-France region

Based on this observation, Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region, asked François Durovray, President of the Essonne Department and administration at Île-de-France Mobilités, to work on a project to create a network of Regional Express Cars (CER) that will link the outer suburbs to the public transport of the Île-de-France Mobilités network.

A new network whose ambition is to improve the mobility of Ile-de-France residents and densify the bus offer, while offering an ecological, economical, comfortable and efficient alternative to the private car.