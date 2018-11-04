Frequent + buses, especially during rush hour

The increase in the frequency during peak hours and in the working hours on the busiest lines is one of the key measures of this plan.

Among the other actions carried out as part of the overhaul of the Ile-de-France bus network are the creation of new lines (in particular Express), the improvement of connections with the rail network, the development of night services and on-demand transport.

At its Board of Directors meeting on 9 October 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités reaffirmed its desire to continue to improve bus networks throughout the Ile-de-France region, in particular:

– the reinforcement of the offer on 63 lines (Petite and Grande Couronne and Noctilien lines), and among others, the reorganisation of the Versailles, St-Germain-en-Laye and Marne-la-Vallée networks from 2019,

– the continuation of preparations for the restructuring of the Paris network, scheduled for April 2019. This overhaul of the bus network in Paris represents 100 new buses, 600 drivers and 250 additional stops to facilitate travel for all Parisians.