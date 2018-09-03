350 bus lines reinforced since 2016

350 bus lines reinforced since 2016 in Île-de-France. New to improve your daily commute. All about: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

More than 350 bus lines have been reinforced since 2016 in order to offer passengers simpler, smoother journeys that meet the needs of each individual and each territory.

Thanks to these reinforcements, Ile-de-France residents benefit from transport closer to home, more often, longer during the day during the week but also during the weekend.

Infographic: The bus is undergoing a revolution

Buses where you need, when you need more quality and more comfort on the buses, more services and information. Increase the frequency of passages, offer more comfortable buses, standardize the stop posts with useful information (timetables, maps, waiting times). Île-de-France mobilités.

Infographic: Île-de-France Mobilités to launch a new regional on-demand transport service

Grand Paris des Buses. Ile-de-France mobilités will launch a new regional on-demand transport service. A network of bus lines dedicated to on-demand transport will be created by Île-de-France mobilités. A simple operation, I signal myself thanks to a regional booking platform. I wait for the bus at the scheduled stop and time to be transported to its destination. New experiments to come. Louvres station from 8:30 p.m. Courtaboeuf business park near the Paris-Sclay site.