Opening of transport at night: the final dates are revealed!

The opening of transport at night to make Ile-de-France residents want to go out at night again
To make Ile-de-France residents want to go out at night in Paris and the inner suburbs, Île de France Mobilités has decided to test the opening of the transport network on the night of Saturday to Sunday once a month.
The dates chosen correspond to the following nights: night of Saturday to Sunday 14 September, 19 October, 9 November, 18 January, 15 February, 14 March.
NB: some dates of the Festive Nights have been modified to adapt to various events. To find out more and to consult the maps, go to this page: The nights will be festive one Saturday a month with the opening of transport at night!
Infographic: Night transport in Île-de-France. One Saturday a month, your transport will be open all night with 6 metro lines, 3 tram lines and 45 bus lines, 20 of which are reinforced.
Increasing the offer of public transport at night is undeniably a lever for the attractiveness of Paris and the Île-de-France, and a real gain in comfort for the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region. However, two points must be taken into account when scheduling the opening of the transport network at night:
- Most of the maintenance work and infrastructure modernization is carried out at night. This work is essential so as not to impact the operation of transport during the day;
- The frequency and regularity of the opening of transport at night should allow the actors of the night to organize themselves to promote festivities of sufficient magnitude.
Thus, once a month for 6 months between September 2019 and March 2020, and in addition to the night of New Year's Eve and the night of the Fête de la Musique, Ile-de-France residents will be able to use the metro, bus and tram network to travel all night long.
For more details and to consult the maps of the transport open during the Festive Nights, go to the dedicated page.