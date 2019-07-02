Opening of transport at night: the final dates are revealed!

Increasing the offer of public transport at night is undeniably a lever for the attractiveness of Paris and the Île-de-France, and a real gain in comfort for the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region. However, two points must be taken into account when scheduling the opening of the transport network at night:

Most of the maintenance work and infrastructure modernization is carried out at night. This work is essential so as not to impact the operation of transport during the day;

The frequency and regularity of the opening of transport at night should allow the actors of the night to organize themselves to promote festivities of sufficient magnitude.

Thus, once a month for 6 months between September 2019 and March 2020, and in addition to the night of New Year's Eve and the night of the Fête de la Musique, Ile-de-France residents will be able to use the metro, bus and tram network to travel all night long.

