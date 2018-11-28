Take part in the Navigo LAB experiment!

A service also available on some Samsung smartphones

Following the latest update of the experimental Navigo LAB application, it is now possible for users of compatible Samsung smartphones** to test the service regardless of their telephone operator. This new feature is a further step in the continuation of the experimentation with a view to the generalized opening of a stabilized service to the general public.

As a reminder, the Navigo LAB application, set up by Île-de-France Mobilités in partnership with SNCF, RATP and Optile, is accessible from the Google Play Store for a limited number of downloads. It is therefore available to customers with:

– or an Android smartphone with an Orange or Sosh NFC chip*

– or an eligible Samsung smartphone (**), regardless of the associated telephone operator

Following this experiment, the service will be enriched and available directly in the Vianavigo application. Then in a 2nd phase, in the RATP, SNCF and Transdev applications. The exact dates of these outings will be sent by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams.

(*) Excluding One Plus, Google Pixel 1 and 2, Nokia 8

(**) Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+, Galaxy S9 / S9+, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy S8 / S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017)

A list that is likely to evolve with new smartphone releases.

To find out more about the evolution of transport tickets in Île-de-France, you can read the dedicated article.