Take part in the Navigo LAB experiment!
This beta-test phase is necessary and essential to improve the service and guarantee an optimal user experience. It is open to owners of Android NFC smartphones (from version 4.4) equipped with an NFC SIM card provided by Orange or Sosh.
Test participants can buy and validate T+ ticket books as well as Navigo passes for the month and week*. In view of the results of the experiment, the service could be opened up to the general public in 2019.
*Initially, transport tickets will only be usable on the RATP and SNCF networks.
For + info, discover the animation by clicking on the image:
Fictitious people in Navigo LAB experiments
A service also available on some Samsung smartphones
Following the latest update of the experimental Navigo LAB application, it is now possible for users of compatible Samsung smartphones** to test the service regardless of their telephone operator. This new feature is a further step in the continuation of the experimentation with a view to the generalized opening of a stabilized service to the general public.
As a reminder, the Navigo LAB application, set up by Île-de-France Mobilités in partnership with SNCF, RATP and Optile, is accessible from the Google Play Store for a limited number of downloads. It is therefore available to customers with:
– or an Android smartphone with an Orange or Sosh NFC chip*
– or an eligible Samsung smartphone (**), regardless of the associated telephone operator
Following this experiment, the service will be enriched and available directly in the Vianavigo application. Then in a 2nd phase, in the RATP, SNCF and Transdev applications. The exact dates of these outings will be sent by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams.
(*) Excluding One Plus, Google Pixel 1 and 2, Nokia 8
(**) Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+, Galaxy S9 / S9+, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy S8 / S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017)
A list that is likely to evolve with new smartphone releases.
To find out more about the evolution of transport tickets in Île-de-France, you can read the dedicated article.