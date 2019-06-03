Transit tickets in Île-de-France are changing

The Navigo on smartphone

The Navigo pass and some tickets are now available on smartphones!

This service is available either on Android smartphones with a SIM card with NFC function, via the Vianavigo application, or on certain Samsung smartphones integrating a secure chip that allows the storage of tickets. This service is in addition to the cardboard tickets and the Navigo pass, it does not replace them but offers a service better adapted to new uses.

Did you know? The Vianavigo app also allows you to buy transport tickets and load them onto your smartphone!

You can find all the information about smartphone tickets on the dedicated page.