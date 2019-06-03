Transit tickets in Île-de-France are changing
Navigo Easy
Dedicated to occasional travellers, the Navigo Easy is a contactless pass to load your tickets and certain short passes. Accessible to all and without obligation, you will be able to load your ticket books, airport tickets, various packages etc... on the same medium. As it is not nominative, it can be loaned to other people.
The Navigo Easy pass is available at the ticket offices of stations in Île-de-France.
The Navigo on smartphone
The Navigo pass and some tickets are now available on smartphones!
This service is available either on Android smartphones with a SIM card with NFC function, via the Vianavigo application, or on certain Samsung smartphones integrating a secure chip that allows the storage of tickets. This service is in addition to the cardboard tickets and the Navigo pass, it does not replace them but offers a service better adapted to new uses.
You can find all the information about smartphone tickets on the dedicated page.
Navigo Liberté +
The Navigo Liberté+ is a new package for travelling in complete freedom: it allows you to travel by transport and to be charged the following month for the trips actually made.
No more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines to buy tickets or reload! In addition, transfers will be free of charge between bus and metro or tram and metro.
It is initially deployed on the geographical perimeter of the T+ ticket (metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris), on the Montmartre funicular, the Tzen, OrlyBus and RoissyBus.
Are you interested in the Navigo Liberté +? Find all the information on Navigo Liberté+ or subscribe directly to the Navigo Liberté +!
More reliable and environmentally friendly than the magnetic ticket
Thrown into the street, a metro ticket takes a year to decompose, as long as a cigarette butt. 550 million tickets are sold each year. Navigo Liberté + and Easy will make it possible to replace the sale of cardboard tickets and to massively reduce the number of them. They also have the advantage of not demagnetizing.
For more information, see the press release dedicated to the Navigo Liberté+ and Navigo Easy.
See also: the SMS ticket for buses in the outer suburbs
Since 1 September 2018, you can buy a bus ticket in the outer suburbs using your phone and without the need for change: by sending a code, you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS and will be debited directly from your mobile bill.
This experiment took place on 8 bus networks in the outer suburbs and for a period of 15 months. The SMS Ticket is now available for all buses in Île-de-France.
Learn more: SMS ticket.