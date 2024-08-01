Your Navigo Pass is now available in your Samsung Wallet
Bus, metro, tram or RER, no more endless queues to buy your transport tickets. Simplify your journeys and save time on a daily basis by adding your transport card directly to your Samsung Wallet.
Navigo pass on Samsung Wallet, how does it work?
- Go to your Samsung Wallet app
- Click on the "Transport" section then "Navigo Région Île-de-France"
- Install the application that will be asked of you (the Contactless Ticket application or My Navigo Tickets, depending on the model of your Samsung Galaxy), this step is only necessary when you use the service for the first time
- Once you have downloaded the app, select the ticket you are interested in by clicking on "+"
- Pay with Samsung Pay
- That's it, you can travel.
The little extra? From your Samsung Wallet, take advantage of a shortcut to the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
How do I validate in transit with Samsung Wallet?
To validate your ticket, nothing could be simpler: just place your Samsung Galaxy at the validation terminal. There is no need to unlock your phone.
Please note
The validation of your transport tickets works even if your phone is switched off (up to 24 hours and up to 15 validations maximum)*
*List of phones compatible with this feature:
- Galaxy S : S9, S10, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20G, S20, S20 FE 5G, S20 FE, S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 5G, S22 Ultra, S22+, S22, S21 FE 5G, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra,
- Galaxy Z : Z Fold5G, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Flip5, Z Fold5
- Galaxy Note : N20 Ultra 5G, N20 5G, N20, Note8, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10+, Note10 Lite
- Galaxy A : A71, A51, 5G, A53, 5G, A54, 5G, A55, 5G
What tickets are available from the Samsung Wallet?
© Sylvain HOMO
- Ticket and t+ booklet,
- Airport, RoissyBus and OrlyBus tickets
- Event Tickets (Paris, 2024, Fête de la Musique, anti-pollution...)
- Navigo Day, Week, Month and Youth Weekend.
Please note : Navigo Annual, imagine R and Origin-Destination tickets are not available.
Which Samsung Galaxy devices are compatible with the service?
The service is available on:
- Phones running Android 8 or later
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 5 or 6.