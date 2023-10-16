Air quality in stations and underground stations: Île-de-France Mobilités is committed

1. Improving knowledge of fine particles

An action plan: that's good. But knowing what you're looking for in order to provide relevant solutions is better.

This is why Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators RATP and SNCF Transilien will deploy tools to better understand the presence of fine and ultrafine particles in underground spaces.

The aim is to better identify the sources of emissions, understand the influencing factors and study the physicochemical characteristics of these particles.

Today, 8 sites are equipped with measuring stations*. These results will be supplemented by punctual measurements in the stations and in the trains with harmonised criteria in order to allow a more complete and regularly updated knowledge.