Deconfinement: a charter sets out the new organisation of public transport
This charter must guarantee the best possible implementation of social distancing measures, by promoting the reduction of the number of trips through teleworking, and the smoothing of peak hours. It also aims to promote alternative modes of transport such as cycling or carpooling.
The objectives of the charter
- Limit the number of employees on public transport by extending the use of teleworking for as many employees as possible by encouraging alternative modes of transport;
- Spread out the flow of travelers by distributing the arrival and departure times at the workplace. Employers will have to provide a certificate (available on this page and on the prefecture's website) to their employees for their business trips;
- Wearing a mask is mandatory on all public transport. Masks will be distributed during the first weeks by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region and local authorities that wish to do so. Companies are also invited to equip their employees.
Defined for the first phase of deconfinement, these provisions are intended to be adjusted regularly.
The different actors and their roles
- Companies, for the continuation of teleworking, the distribution of schedules for those who cannot telework and the implementation of certificates indicating these hours
- The social partners, to promote these modalities to their members
- Transport operators, to modulate the offer according to the resources available in order to limit saturation and better inform passengers;
- The CCIR Paris Île-de-France and the CRMA of Île-de-France, to apply the terms of the charter to their own agents and to promote it;
- Local authorities, by committing to apply the terms of this charter for their own employees and to promote alternative modes of transport;
- The State, in order to apply this charter to its employees, to invite its operators to implement it and to facilitate the accessibility of masks for VSEs and SMEs.