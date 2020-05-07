Deconfinement: a charter sets out the new organisation of public transport

This charter must guarantee the best possible implementation of social distancing measures, by promoting the reduction of the number of trips through teleworking, and the smoothing of peak hours. It also aims to promote alternative modes of transport such as cycling or carpooling.

The objectives of the charter

Limit the number of employees on public transport by extending the use of teleworking for as many employees as possible by encouraging alternative modes of transport;

Spread out the flow of travelers by distributing the arrival and departure times at the workplace. Employers will have to provide a certificate (available on this page and on the prefecture's website) to their employees for their business trips;

Wearing a mask is mandatory on all public transport. Masks will be distributed during the first weeks by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region and local authorities that wish to do so. Companies are also invited to equip their employees.

Defined for the first phase of deconfinement, these provisions are intended to be adjusted regularly.