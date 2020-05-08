Transport and Covid-19: all mobilised
- Avoid traveling during rush hour whenever possible;
- maintain teleworking as much as possible when possible;
Let's share our smiles with the eyes: to protect each other in transport, the mask must cover the mouth and nose.
- wear a mask for everyone's safety;
- wash your hands (hydroalcoholic gel terminals are available in the stations);
- use contactless payment methods for your transport tickets;
- When possible, think about alternative mobility : bicycle, electrically assisted bike, Véligo Rental for long-term rental (details below on this page).
Cycling-work-sleeping: when we can, let's choose alternative mobility instead.
As for the cleaning of stations and vehicles: it is reinforced and carried out with detergent and virucidal products.
These measures are essential for your safety and that of your loved ones. #TousMobilisés.
Contactless payment methods at your disposal if you need to take transport
Top up your Navigo pass from your phone
From the Île-de-France Mobilités application, you can load your Navigo pass without having to go to a terminal or ticket office. Go to the app and then to the Purchase tab and let yourself be guided. You must have an NFC phone with Android 6.0 or iOS 13 or higher.
SMS ticket for buses
It is now possible to buy your bus ticket by SMS throughout the Île-de-France region, and therefore without the need for change. By sending a code, you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS and will be debited directly from your mobile bill.
Navigo easy
The Navigo Easy is a contactless pass to load your tickets and some short passes. Accessible to all and without commitment, you can load several transport tickets (t+ tickets, Navigo day, etc.). It can also be recharged without leaving your home, via smartphone.
Navigo Liberté +
Currently deployed on the geographical perimeter of the T+ ticket (metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris), on the Montmartre funicular, the Tzen, OrlyBus and RoissyBus, the Navigo Liberté + allows you to travel by public transport and to be debited the following month for the trips actually made.
The electrically assisted bicycle, an alternative solution for your travels
Véligo Location, a personal electrically assisted bike for long-term rental
Véligo Location is an electrically assisted bicycle (EAB) rental service for a period of 6 to 9 months. It can allow you to make your home-work journeys with a reliable, efficient and pleasant bike, for a rate of €40/month (which can be reduced to €20/month thanks to the employer's support). This price includes the rental of the bike, but also its maintenance.
A purchase subsidy for electrically assisted bicycles, cargo bikes, folding bikes and adapted bicycles
If you want to buy your own e-bike, a bicycle purchase subsidy has been in place since last December: you can benefit from it regardless of your place of residence in Île-de-France. New conventional electrically assisted bicycles are eligible, as well as new electrically assisted or non-electrically assisted cargo bikes, for a purchase subsidy amount ranging from €500 to €600 (maximum 50% of the purchase price including VAT of the bike and safety accessories). This purchase subsidy has also been extended to folding bikes and adapted bikes.
Île-de-France Mobilités encourages the use of bicycles with a subsidy of up to €500 for the purchase of an electrically assisted bicycle.