For a better knowledge of cycling facilities in Île-de-France

This OSM/Île-de-France Mobilités project aims to digitize all cycling facilities (traffic and parking) in the Île-de-France region in OpenStreetMap, and then to monitor and update the evolution of the cycling network over time.

The objective is to make the link between local actors and the OSM community: progress of the project, tools and methods, workshops and "mapparties". The data thus consolidated becomes even more useful to all reusers.

The Compagnie des Mobilités, accompanied by Carto'Cité and the association Mieux se Passer à Bicyclette, is mandated for this network animation, as well as to carry out field surveys (immersive 360° shots listed on the Mapillary website), quality control, support for the inventory of equipment and the free availability of OSM data for download by territory.

The typology of the developments identified:

Layout: cycle lane on the road or separate, lane shared with buses, cycle lane, cycle lane, etc.

Parking: hoops, wheel clamps, bollards, shelters, buildings, etc.

OpenStreetMap is an international project initiated in 2004 to create a geographic database. The data is collected and integrated by contributors and anyone can participate in it around the world. This includes data on roads, buildings, accessibility, railways, but also on forests, rivers, etc. and the bicycle facilities!! They can be reused by everyone under an ODbL free license.

Vianavigo is a multimodal route planner developed by Île-de-France Mobilités. In addition to public transport routes (bus, metro, tram, RER, Transilien), Vianavigo offers carpooling and bicycle routes. Vianavigo is available on the web and on a mobile application: www.vianavigo.com

Find and reuse Île-de-France Mobilités' public transport data on the opendata: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/l-innovation/open-data

Contact: [email protected]