For a better knowledge of cycling facilities in Île-de-France
The aim is to make reuse more reliable: route research, territorial studies, local policies in favour of cycling.
All Ile-de-France cycling stakeholders are thus concerned, and all contributions to this collaborative project are welcome.
The challenges
- Contribute to the promotion of cycling by:
- promote territorial policies that strengthen the attractiveness of cycling as a mode of transport.
- to have the most exhaustive data possible, for the whole of Île-de-France, and of good quality;
- to offer more reliable and accurate cycling routes for users in the Ile-de-France region in Vianavigo;
- have open data (ODbL license), accessible to all and in particular to local authorities in the Ile-de-France region, who will then be able to reuse it freely in their studies (bicycle plans, company mobility plans, etc.);
Who can participate in this project?
Île-de-France Mobilités has mandated La Compagnie des Mobilités to work in partnership:
- with local authorities (departments, municipalities) and inter-municipal public establishments to identify ALL cycling facilities in Île-de-France;
- with the OSM community to enter the data collected and track changes and updates;
- with development and urban planning agencies (IAU Île-de-France and APUR) to benefit from their territorial expertise in the Ile-de-France region.
How to participate in the project?
- By indicating in the dedicated portal the existing cycling facilities in my area: cycle path, cycle lane, two-way cycle path, bus lane open to bicycles, parking (Véligo station, hoops, others, etc.): https://carto-velo.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
- By participating in "mapparties", convivial events to identify developments in the field
- by contributing directly on the OSM website: www.openstreetmap.org
More information
This OSM/Île-de-France Mobilités project aims to digitize all cycling facilities (traffic and parking) in the Île-de-France region in OpenStreetMap, and then to monitor and update the evolution of the cycling network over time.
The objective is to make the link between local actors and the OSM community: progress of the project, tools and methods, workshops and "mapparties". The data thus consolidated becomes even more useful to all reusers.
The Compagnie des Mobilités, accompanied by Carto'Cité and the association Mieux se Passer à Bicyclette, is mandated for this network animation, as well as to carry out field surveys (immersive 360° shots listed on the Mapillary website), quality control, support for the inventory of equipment and the free availability of OSM data for download by territory.
The typology of the developments identified:
- Layout: cycle lane on the road or separate, lane shared with buses, cycle lane, cycle lane, etc.
- Parking: hoops, wheel clamps, bollards, shelters, buildings, etc.
OpenStreetMap is an international project initiated in 2004 to create a geographic database. The data is collected and integrated by contributors and anyone can participate in it around the world. This includes data on roads, buildings, accessibility, railways, but also on forests, rivers, etc. and the bicycle facilities!! They can be reused by everyone under an ODbL free license.
Vianavigo is a multimodal route planner developed by Île-de-France Mobilités. In addition to public transport routes (bus, metro, tram, RER, Transilien), Vianavigo offers carpooling and bicycle routes. Vianavigo is available on the web and on a mobile application: www.vianavigo.com
Find and reuse Île-de-France Mobilités' public transport data on the opendata: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/l-innovation/open-data
Contact: [email protected]