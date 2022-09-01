Our sustainable tips for a serene start to the school year

Once again this year, Île-de-France Mobilités is by your side for the start of the new school year! And that's good, because to pay attention to the planet and the wallet, we have solutions.

Smart subscriptions, services to save money and CO2, help with purchases or inspiration from culture and nature close to home: by public transport, by bike and even by car, we are committed to living better in the Île-de-France region on a daily basis.