Our sustainable tips for a new school year in Île-de-France

For work, for a weekend walk, to go see your parents, to discover, quite simply...

Because we all need, on a daily basis or from time to time, to travel to the four corners of the Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to ensuring that your trips, even from one end of the region to the other, cost you a maximum of 4 euros*. Shall we take you on board?

* Rate valid for any origin-destination ticket sold in the carnet. The unit price is €5. Origin-destination tickets to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates