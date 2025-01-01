Our sustainable tips for a new school year in Île-de-France
Once again this year, Île-de-France Mobilités is by your side for the start of the new school year! And that's good, because to pay attention to the planet and the wallet, we have solutions.
Smart subscriptions, services to save money and CO2, help with purchases or inspiration from culture and nature close to home : by public transport, by bike and even by car, we are committed to living better in the Île-de-France region on a daily basis.
Crossing the Île-de-France for 4 euros*
For work, for a weekend walk, to go see your parents, to discover, quite simply...
Because we all need, on a daily basis or from time to time, to travel to the four corners of the Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to ensuring that your trips, even from one end of the region to the other, cost you a maximum of 4 euros*. Shall we take you on board?
* Rate valid for any origin-destination ticket sold in the carnet. The unit price is €5. Origin-destination tickets to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates
Senior, junior: low-cost subscriptions
To travel unlimited anywhere in Île-de-France, discover our smart packages!
Navigo Annual Senior at €37.60/month, for travellers aged 62 and over*, and imagine R Junior pass at only €24/year for children under 11 years old on 31 December (as for children under 4 years old, they don't pay): drive as much as you want, we'll take care of the rest!
*This rate does not include the administrative fees for new subscriptions (€7.60).
My car, but better
Practicing car-sharing to enjoy a vehicle whenever you want? Optimize your trips with carpooling? Or even... Parking at the station without paying anything?
By car, too, you can save money while preserving the environment. We tell you how.
By bike!
In Véligo, on your personal bike, or along the streets on a self-service bike: the Île-de-France is even more beautiful when you travel through it by bike!
Purchase assistance, long-term rental, free parking and a whole host of services to support you : at Île-de-France Mobilités, we go out of our way to ensure that everything is square on a bike.
Cultivate your curiosity
Did you know? Your Navigo and imagine R passes are real passes for culture!
Exhibitions, castles, magnificent gardens, inspiring walks... Embark with us on extraordinary visits, enjoy exclusive benefits and make beautiful memories, in the four corners of Île-de-France.