My car, but better
Practicing car-sharing to enjoy a vehicle whenever you want? Optimize your trips with carpooling? Or even... Parking at the station without paying anything? By car, too, you can save money while preserving the environment. We tell you how.
Carpool
Would you like to save time on your commute? Do you need to travel occasionally in Île-de-France in the evening or at weekends, but you don't have a car? An unforeseen and new trip, difficult to achieve by public transport? Try carpooling, an economical, friendly and ecological mode of transport!
And in the event of major disruptions in transport or a pollution peak, Île-de-France Mobilités offers carpooling to Navigo Annual, Navigo Senior and imagine R!
Car sharing
The car, sometimes it's practical. But if you don't need it on a daily basis, car-sharing is for you!
Car-sharing? It is the pooling of a fleet of different car models for the benefit of subscribers who use them occasionally: a practical, economical and hassle-free service, which reduces the number of unused cars in the city!
In short, car-sharing is for the planet... and for your wallet!
Park and ride facilities
How about a car park, right next to your station, accessible with your Navigo Annual, Navigo Senior or imagine R pass (if you are over 18 years old)? Île-de-France Mobilités has done it! Find out how to park easily (and sometimes even completely free) before jumping on your train or RER. Intermodality is good for the planet... and for your wallet!