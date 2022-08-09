My car, but better

Carpool

Would you like to save time on your commute? Do you need to travel occasionally in Île-de-France in the evening or at weekends, but you don't have a car? An unforeseen and new trip, difficult to achieve by public transport? Try carpooling, an economical, friendly and ecological mode of transport!

And in the event of major disruptions in transport or a pollution peak, Île-de-France Mobilités offers carpooling to Navigo Annual, Navigo Senior and imagine R!