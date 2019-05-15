Ile-de-France residents, take advantage of two free carpooling trips per day
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue its policy in favour of carpooling because it offers many advantages: it contributes to the fight against pollution, makes the road network more fluid, and offers solutions in the event of long-term works on public transport.
Since 1 May, Île-de-France Mobilités has been offering:
- For passengers, 2 free trips per day for Navigo Annual subscribers;
- For drivers, a mileage allowance per trip between 1.5 and 3 euros per passenger depending on the distance travelled;
- Up to €150 per month for drivers carpooling every day on the home-to-work journey (with a maximum of two trips per day per driver to avoid fraud).
To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler!
1: Go to the route finder and find yours
Via the IDF Mobilités application, available on iOS/Android, or in the Me Passer section.
All my trips in Île-de-France: Nearby, itineraries, traffic information, schedules, maps and maps, my transport easy to access.
2: Click on the "carpooling" tab and select your ride
Route search also includes public transport and cycling
Choosing a route. All my trips in Île-de-France: Nearby, itineraries, traffic information, timetables, maps and maps, my transport easy to access, tickets and fares.
3: Once redirected to the website of one of the partners, register to take advantage of the free ride
Four companies are already participating: Karos, Klaxit, IDVROOM, BlaBlaLines. Others will have the opportunity to join them.
Example of a trip with a partner carpooling service.
4: Let's go!
To find out more about the evolution of the carpooling system in 2022, visit the Île-de-France Mobilités website.