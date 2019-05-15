Ile-de-France residents, take advantage of two free carpooling trips per day

Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to continue its policy in favour of carpooling because it offers many advantages: it contributes to the fight against pollution, makes the road network more fluid, and offers solutions in the event of long-term works on public transport.

Since 1 May, Île-de-France Mobilités has been offering:

  • For passengers, 2 free trips per day for Navigo Annual subscribers;
  • For drivers, a mileage allowance per trip between 1.5 and 3 euros per passenger depending on the distance travelled;
  • Up to €150 per month for drivers carpooling every day on the home-to-work journey (with a maximum of two trips per day per driver to avoid fraud).

To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler!

1: Go to the route finder and find yours

Via the IDF Mobilités application, available on iOS/Android, or in the Me Passer section.

Step 1: Searching for directions on Me Passer
Step 1: search for directions on Me Mouvement.

All my trips in Île-de-France: Nearby, itineraries, traffic information, schedules, maps and maps, my transport easy to access.

2: Click on the "carpooling" tab and select your ride

Route search also includes public transport and cycling

Step 2: choosing the carpooling route on Me Passer
Step 2: choose the carpooling route on Me Mouvement.

Choosing a route. All my trips in Île-de-France: Nearby, itineraries, traffic information, timetables, maps and maps, my transport easy to access, tickets and fares.

3: Once redirected to the website of one of the partners, register to take advantage of the free ride

Four companies are already participating: Karos, Klaxit, IDVROOM, BlaBlaLines. Others will have the opportunity to join them.

Example of a ride on the Klaxit carpooling service
Example of a trip with a partner carpooling service.

Example of a trip with a partner carpooling service.

4: Let's go!

To find out more about the evolution of the carpooling system in 2022, visit the Île-de-France Mobilités website.