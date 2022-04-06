Line 11: a first train of the MP14 metro starts its tests!

With the arrival of the MP14 and a 6-kilometre extension which will lead to an increase in its ridership, line 11 will benefit from 5-car metros, compared to 4 on the current trains ("MP59" models - rubber-tired metros, regularly renovated because ordered in... 1959 and in service since 1966 on the Paris network, since 1997 on line 11).

MP14 metros? You already know them, they are the new trains that have arrived since October 12, 2020 on line 14. But where, on line 14, they run with 8 cars, on line 11 these trains will be equipped with 5 cars.

A more compact format that responds to the constraint of shorter platforms (75 metres) of a historic metro line put into service in 1935, but also to a "passenger load" that is not of the same importance between an automatic line (which can accommodate more passengers in each train) and a line with a driver.