Line 11: a first train of the MP14 metro starts its tests!
Image of an MP14 train leaving the maintenance workshop in Rosny-sous-Bois - MP14 - line 11 - RATP - INFRAS - Isabelle Bonnet
MP14 metros on line 11: from testing to commissioning
There she is! The very first MP14 metro train has arrived! Eventually, it is this equipment that will equip the entire line 11, the trains will arrive gradually from mid-2023.
But in the meantime, work continues and tests are starting for this first MP14 train, which has just joined the brand new maintenance workshop in Rosny-sous-Bois.
The test schedule:
- Until the summer of 2022: a series of tests will be carried out in the tunnel of the extension of line 11, near the Rosny-Bois-Perrier station over a distance of about 2 km, then to the Coteaux-Beauclair station.
- At the end of 2022, the test train will cross the last section of the extension, which is still under construction, and will start night tests on the existing line 11.
- From mid-2023, passengers will gradually benefit from the MP14 trains on line 11, between Châtelet and Mairie des Lilas, then on the entire extension line, by the end of 2023.
MP14s with 5 cars, but why?
Line 11: photograph of the 5-car MP14 metro test train, leaving the new maintenance workshop in Rosny-sous-Bois
With the arrival of the MP14 and a 6-kilometre extension which will lead to an increase in its ridership, line 11 will benefit from 5-car metros, compared to 4 on the current trains ("MP59" models - rubber-tired metros, regularly renovated because ordered in... 1959 and in service since 1966 on the Paris network, since 1997 on line 11).
MP14 metros? You already know them, they are the new trains that have arrived since October 12, 2020 on line 14. But where, on line 14, they run with 8 cars, on line 11 these trains will be equipped with 5 cars.
A more compact format that responds to the constraint of shorter platforms (75 metres) of a historic metro line put into service in 1935, but also to a "passenger load" that is not of the same importance between an automatic line (which can accommodate more passengers in each train) and a line with a driver.
East extension of line 11: work progressing
The northern extension of line 11 will be completed by the end of 2023. On the programme: 6 more stations between Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and, indirectly, Noisy-le-Sec, with a northern terminus that will therefore move back from Mairie des Lilas to Rosny-Bois-Perrier.
Discover, in brief, the 6 new stations of line 11
- Serge Gainsbourg : a second metro station in Les Lilas that will serve several residential areas such as the Cité Youri Gagarine, the Sentes district, the buildings on the Dunant and Dr Courcoux squares and the Cité Marcel Cachin
- Place Carnot : even if its name is still provisional, this station located in Romainville, should be the busiest of this extension, in particular thanks to its connection with the future T1 tramway station
- Montreuil-Hôpital : this Montreuil station, on the edge of Noisy-le-Sec, will serve the largest hospital in the territory
- La Dhuys : a long-awaited station, on the edge of Montreuil, Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois, which will open up a district, the Cité Boissière, which until now has been very poorly served
- Coteaux Beauclair : an elevated station on line 11! Installed in the middle of the viaduct, the Côteaux-Beauclair station will serve the Domus shopping centre, the Parc des Guillaumes, but also the Londeau and Cerisiers districts, which remained poorly connected to the public transport network
- Rosny-Bois-Perrier : this is the new eastern terminus of line 11 and the birth of a future multimodal hub. Indeed, the Rosny-Bois-Perrier station will be in connection with the RER E and the future line 15 East of the Grand Paris Express