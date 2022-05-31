Extension of line 12 to Aubervilliers, let's go!

Station Aimé Césaire

Located in the commune of Aubervilliers, near the Canal Saint-Denis, the Aimé Césaire station benefits from a strategic location and serves, to the south of the canal, the ZAC Canal – Porte d'Aubervilliers and its shopping centre "Le Millénaire", and to the north densely populated areas.

Why this station name, "Aimé Césaire" ? The station was named in homage to the Martinican poet Aimé Césaire and his timeless work. A great man who also lends his name to a park near the eponymous metro station.