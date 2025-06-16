Tramway T13: one more step towards Achères

T13: a new branch line to simplify your travel between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères

You may already be using it between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye? In 2028, it will also go as far as Achères!

The T13 tram line is starting the second phase of its extension work between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères (via Poissy).

The new branch line will connect the Lisière Pereire eco-district (in Saint-Germain-en-Laye) to the economic hub of Achères, in the north of the Yvelines department.