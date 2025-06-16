Tramway T13: one more step towards Achères
T13: a new branch line to simplify your travel between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
You may already be using it between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye? In 2028, it will also go as far as Achères!
The T13 tram line is starting the second phase of its extension work between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères (via Poissy).
The new branch line will connect the Lisière Pereire eco-district (in Saint-Germain-en-Laye) to the economic hub of Achères, in the north of the Yvelines department.
Lisière Pereire <> Achères branch of the T13: what are the advantages for travellers?
- 17 minutes to get from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères
- High frequency: a tram every 10 minutes during rush hour, 7 days a week
- 9 municipalities served : Achères, Poissy, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly, Saint-Cyr-l'École and Versailles
- A strengthened connection with the rest of the Ile-de-France network : many local bus lines, the RER A and E and the L line
- 38 minutes in total between Saint-Cyr-l'École and Achères
- 100% of stations accessible to people with disabilities
In pictures: the extension of the T13 line
Step by step: the main stages of the project
|2021-2026
|Preparatory work (relocation of the water, electricity, gas and telecommunications networks).
|2026-2028
|Infrastructure work, followed by testing and dry run.
|End of 2028
|Commissioning planned to accommodate passengers.