The tramway will use the right-of-way of the old railway ring in train mode , crossing the forest and the golf course of Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Several bridges will be created or modified to cross the tram tracks: the future Mare aux Bœufs bridge will include a passage for golf course users, a forest path and a passage for wildlife. A second wildlife crossing will be built near the current Pont des Volières. Finally, the two existing level crossings will be replaced by underpasses.

Leaving the forest, the T13 tram will pass through a transition zone before entering Poissy in "tramway" mode, on the rue de la Bruyère. The two bridges of the former major railway ring will be removed, allowing the urban and landscaping redevelopment of the two crossroads they overlooked.

The tramway will arrive at the "Poissy Gambetta*" station located near the Erard Prieur square, which will be redeveloped. It will then be inserted on one side of Avenue de Versailles, bordered by a new cycle lane in the uphill direction, then in the centre of Boulevard Gambetta. The tramway will then merge into Boulevard Gambetta between the two lanes. About fifteen parking spaces will also be restored.

Located upstream from the Place de l'Europe, the "Poissy RER*" station will offer a connection with the Poissy multimodal hub. The tram will then cross the crossroads of Europe. Two lanes per direction of traffic will be created at the intersection between Boulevard Gambetta and Place de l'Europe.

The T13 tram will then pass on the side of the Boulevard de l'Europe, which will be extended, along the railway tracks. The tram will continue along Rue Saint-Sébastien to the "Poissy ZAC*" station. A cycling continuity will be created as part of the project on Boulevard de la Paix. New pedestrian and cyclist accesses will be built to connect the station to the future ZAC of 2,000 housing units as well as to the Saint-Exupéry district.

The tramway will be inserted into Rue Adrienne Bolland along the existing road and visual protection, vis-à-vis the RER tracks, will be created as part of the project.

At the end of Rue Adrienne Bolland, the tramway will once again enter the forest and will once again merge into the Grande Ceinture to cross the existing rail network. It will then take a new platform along the railway tracks and then a new rail bridge to cross the road to the bell tower of Achères before leaving the forest.

The tramway will reach the terminus, the "Achères-Ville RER*" station, at Avenue de Conflans. A secure bicycle locker will be created there.

*Station names are provisional.