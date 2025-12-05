Tram

ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères

With the extension of the Tram T13 from Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Lisière Pereire) to Achères, via Poissy, you will be able to move easily and quickly from the north to the south of the Yvelines and take new connections with the existing transport network.

Image 1 of 6

Avenue de Versailles in Poissy (non-contractual development intention) © Richez_Associés

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Yvelines
SNCF Réseau
Île-de-France Mobilités

Work in progress

News

Published on

Focus on the retaining wall on rue Adrienne Bolland

Subscribe to news
All project news

Plan

Key-Figures

17 000

Expected daily passengers

10 km

between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères

3

Municipalities crossed

4 stations

Created

7 days a week

A tram every 10 minutes during rush hour

17 min

journey time between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères

100 %

Accessible stations

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2013 - 2014
    Feasibility studies and the initial public inquiry
  2. 2014 - 2018
    The studies of the variant of the route through Poissy and the additional public inquiry, followed by the declaration of public utility
  3. 2019 - 2024
    Preliminary design studies, project studies and land acquisitions
  4. Today
    2021 - 2024
    The misuse of concession networks
  5. November 2024
    Environmental authorisation following the public environmental inquiry
  6. Today
    2024 - 2025
    Preparatory work
  7. 2025 - 2027
    Infrastructure works for the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
  8. 2028
    Tests and dry runs before commissioning