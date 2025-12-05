ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères

With the extension of the Tram T13 from Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Lisière Pereire) to Achères, via Poissy, you will be able to move easily and quickly from the north to the south of the Yvelines and take new connections with the existing transport network.
Image 1 of 6
Plan
Key-Figures
17 000
Expected daily passengers
10 km
between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
3
Municipalities crossed
4 stations
Created
7 days a week
A tram every 10 minutes during rush hour
17 min
journey time between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
100 %
Accessible stations
Calendar
- 2013 - 2014Feasibility studies and the initial public inquiry
- 2014 - 2018The studies of the variant of the route through Poissy and the additional public inquiry, followed by the declaration of public utility
- 2019 - 2024Preliminary design studies, project studies and land acquisitions
- Today2021 - 2024The misuse of concession networks
- November 2024Environmental authorisation following the public environmental inquiry
- Today2024 - 2025Preparatory work
- 2025 - 2027Infrastructure works for the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères
- 2028Tests and dry runs before commissioning