The project
Île-de-France Mobilités, a driving force for the region, is drawing the new face of the Yvelines. Tomorrow, thanks to the extension of the T13 Tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères, via Poissy, you will be able to move easily and quickly from the north to the south of the Department and take new connections with the existing transport network.
A project that revolutionizes your travels
By 2028, it will take you only 38 minutes to reach Achères from Saint-Cyr-l'École thanks to the T13 Tram. The section from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères will extend the line from Saint-Cyr-l'École to Saint-Germain-en-Laye, which has been in service since 6 July 2022.
By crossing the Yvelines from north to south and connecting the main living and employment areas of the Department, the T13 Tram will offer you a real alternative to the car. It will radically change your daily life and the way you get around.
- There is no longer any need to transit through La Défense to travel by public transport in the Department.
- You will have easier access to the various connections to the public transport network of Île-de-France.
The extension of the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères, also transforms your living environment.
- Along the route, you will enjoy new developments that will beautify your city.
- Road traffic will be calmed down.
- On foot or by bike, you can also travel in peace. Indeed, the extension of the T13 Tram in its wake promotes other soft traffic. On foot or by bike, you will benefit from new paths created around the route and connected to existing or planned routes. Bicycle parking will be created in the immediate vicinity of all the stations.
Saving time for your daily commute
With the extension of the T13 tram, your journeys within the Yvelines will be faster and more reliable.
- You will save time by reducing your travel times.
- The frequency of passage will be high, in each direction of traffic: a tram every 10 minutes during peak hours on weekdays and every 20 minutes during off-peak hours.
- The extension of the T13 tram to Achères will run with a wide range to meet your daily travel needs: from 6 a.m. to midnight, every day.
- You will control your travel time.
The benefits of the extension
Easily access other transport lines
The extension of the T13 Tram will give you easy and quick access to the existing transport lines, thanks to several connections:
- With the RER A in Poissy and Achères.
- With the RER E in Poissy in 2027. Line E is being extended from Paris to Mantes-la-Jolie.
- With the L line of the Transilien in Achères and J in Poissy.
The bus lines will be reorganised in line with the route and timetables of the T13 Tram as soon as it is put into service.
In Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Poissy and Achères: an asset for the region
Throughout its route, the tram will redesign its immediate environment and yours.
- The environment and quality of life will be improved. The completion of the extension of the T13 tram is accompanied by new urban and landscaping developments.
- Better served by public transport, the department's business centres will become more attractive, which will encourage the establishment of companies and the creation of jobs.
A preserved environment
Everything is done to avoid, reduce and, if necessary, compensate for the impacts of the T13 tram extension on your daily environment. On the agenda, tree planting, the development of green spaces and green islands in the city and intense environmental compensation.
The urban maintenance centre in Poissy
The urban maintenance centre for the T13 tram extension will be built in Poissy. It will be dedicated to the upkeep and maintenance of all tramway-type infrastructure, i.e. the rails and equipment located along the route in an urban environment.
The Versailles-Matelots maintenance and storage site is responsible for the upkeep, maintenance and storage of trains at the end of their service. It will be resized to be able to ensure operations on all the T13 tram trains, used on the existing phase and on the future extension.