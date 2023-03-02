The project

By 2028, it will take you only 38 minutes to reach Achères from Saint-Cyr-l'École thanks to the T13 Tram. The section from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères will extend the line from Saint-Cyr-l'École to Saint-Germain-en-Laye, which has been in service since 6 July 2022.

By crossing the Yvelines from north to south and connecting the main living and employment areas of the Department, the T13 Tram will offer you a real alternative to the car. It will radically change your daily life and the way you get around.

There is no longer any need to transit through La Défense to travel by public transport in the Department.

You will have easier access to the various connections to the public transport network of Île-de-France.

The extension of the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères, also transforms your living environment.