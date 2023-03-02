ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères
Your questions
Do you have a question about the project? The answer may already be in this FAQ. If not, contact the project team!
- Why did you choose a tram-train?
- What will the urban maintenance centre in Poissy be used for?
- Will the Versailles maintenance and storage site be used as part of the extension of the T13 Tram?
- Who is carrying out the project? Who will be in charge of operating the extension of the T13 Tram?
- Will there be enough trains to operate the entire T13 tram (including the extension to Achères)?
- How often will the T13 tram extension be running?
- Why doesn't the route of the extension of the T13 tram only follow the tracks of the Grande Ceinture?
- How will the extension of the T13 tram cross the Saint-Germain-en-Laye golf course?
- How was the location of the stations defined?
- How will the Place de l'Europe be developed?
- Will the stations be secure and accessible to all?
- Will it be possible to travel directly from Achères-Ville RER to Saint-Germain-en-Laye RER?
- Are the names of the stations definitive?
- Why is there no station planned at the Technoparc?
- What are the impacts of the extension of the T13 Tram on green spaces in urban areas?
- Will the extension of the T13 tram encroach on private property? Will there be expropriations?
- Will the extension of the T13 tram generate noise or vibrations?
- Is the tramway a mode of transport that is good for the environment?
- What will be the impact of the future construction site on the environment?
- Why have some roads been paved in the forest?
- What work has been done on the bridges in the forest to span the former Grande Ceinture?
- Why replace the Flyover in the forest?
- Where will the two stations near the RER stations be located?
- Why remove the rail bridges in Poissy? And what do you do with the materials?
- How to stay informed about the project?
- What is the project schedule?
- I have a problem with the work being carried out near my home, who should I contact?
- What are you doing to limit the noise impact of the work?
- How do you secure the work?
- Will field visits be organised?
- Will there be other land acquisitions/expropriations?
- What connections does the extension of the T13 tram with the other transport lines provide?
- What will happen to the existing bus lines?
- Will there be fewer parking spaces, especially in Poissy, with the commissioning of the extension of tram 13?
- How will soft modes of transport (bicycles and walking) be integrated into the project?