How will the extension of the T13 tram cross the Saint-Germain-en-Laye golf course?

The golf course has been located since 1920 on 74 hectares in the national forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Currently, golfers cross the right-of-way of the Great Belt, which is not open to commercial traffic, on foot through three private level crossings : PN 10.2, PN 10.4 and PN 10.5. The golf course's maintenance vehicles (tractors, lawnmowers) also use the PN 10.5. The extension of the T13 tram will cross the Saint-Germain-en-Laye golf course for about 1,200 metres. This integration must ensure that:

Preserving access to the courses

Keeping golfers and staff safe

and staff safe Maintain the cruising speed of Tram 13 throughout the crossing of the golf course

throughout the crossing of the golf course Protecting oars from golf balls

Of the three existing level crossings, two will be renovated, the Mare aux Bœufs bridge will become a mixed crossing (tram/pedestrian) and a second bridge will be built near the Route des Volières.

In this sector, ecological continuity will be preserved to allow the passage of wildlife.

The specific developments to be implemented are the subject of consultation with the golf course management, the regional interdepartmental directorate of Food, Agriculture and Forestry of Île-de-France (Driaaf) and the National Forestry Office (ONF) as part of the preliminary design studies.