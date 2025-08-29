Why replace the Flyover in the forest?

The existing infrastructure is aging because it has not been used for a long time. For safety reasons, it is therefore necessary to replace part of the Saut-de-Mouton structure, which will allow the Tram to cross the tracks of the national rail network.

This flyover will require a single-track passage of the future extension of the T13 Tramway.

In concrete terms, only one part of the flyover has been replaced, the other part remains original because it is capable of supporting the future extension. To limit the impact on the forest, the choice was made to remain on a single-track operation.

The flyover is located on the edge of the protected forest, in order to have as little impact as possible on the soil in this area.