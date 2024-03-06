ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères
How was the location of the stations defined?
The stations of the T13 Tram extension between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères are positioned in such a way that:
- Serve as many users as possible. They are therefore placed in strategic locations, i.e. near crossroads, residential areas, centres of activity, shops and training, leisure areas, tourist sites, etc.;
- Offer connections to existing and future transmission lines. The extension of the T13 tram will thus be interconnected with the Transilien L, the RER A, the RER E extended to Mantes-la-Jolie in 2024 and the local bus lines .
The choice of station locations also takes into account the space available to insert accesses and platforms.