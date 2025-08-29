Will it be possible to travel directly from Achères-Ville RER to Saint-Germain-en-Laye RER?

No, the journey between Achères-Ville RER and Saint-Germain-en-Laye RER will not be direct. To go from one of these two stations to the other, you will have to make a change at Lisière-Pereire. Just like other existing means of transport such as metro 13 or most RER trains such as line A, the extension of Tram T13 involves the creation of a fork.

In other words, from Saint-Cyr, there will be two terminuses: Saint-Germain-en-Laye RER and Achères-Ville RER with a fork after the Lisière Pereire stop.

With this in mind, if you are in Achères-Ville RER and you want to go to Saint-Germain-en-Laye RER, you will have to take a tram towards Saint-Cyr, stop at Lisière-Pereire and then take a tram towards St-Germain-en-Laye RER.

During rush hour, trams will run every 10 minutes.

To find out everything about the route of the project, you can consult the dedicated tab on the website: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/projets/tram-t13-prolongement/parcourir-le-trace