Who is carrying out the project? Who will be in charge of operating the extension of the T13 Tram?

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project manager for the urban part of the T13 tram between the south of Poissy and Achères, as well as coordination with the other project owners,SNCF Réseau and until the end of 2023 for SNCF Voyageurs. It also finances the rolling stock and the operation of the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères.

SNCF Réseau is the contracting authority for the railway section between Lisière-Pereire and Saint-Germain-en-Laye and the south of Poissy, as well as the engineering structures interfacing with the railway network operated: the blackout fence on Rue Adrienne Bolland in Poissy, the flyover crossing the Paris – Le Havre line, and the Achères-Ville RER rail bridge.

Until the end of 2023, SNCF Voyageurs was the project manager for operations relating to the outbuildings of the public railway domain, in particular the construction, maintenance and storage of rolling stock. In the context of the competition between public transport operators in the Ile-de-France region, the project management carried out by SNCF Voyageurs will be carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités.

The State, the Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Department are financing the studies and works for the extension of the T13 Tram. The studies are carried out in collaboration with all the cities and communities concerned.