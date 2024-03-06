What connections does the extension of the T13 tram with the other transport lines provide?

The route of the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères has been designed to optimise the public transport network in the Yvelines and facilitate travel for residents and users. Connections will be made with:

the RER A at Poissy RER and Achères-Ville RER stations;

the RER E at Poissy RER station. The extension of line E from Paris to Mantes-la-Jolie, via Poissy, will be commissioned in 2024 and will replace the current Transilien J;

the Transilien L at Achères-Ville RER station.

On the Saint-Cyr-l'École > Saint-Germain-en-Laye section, the T13 tram will also offer connections with the RER C, line L and the Transiliens N and U.