What is the project schedule?

In order to carry out the T13 Tram extension project, several phases of studies have already taken place.

Between 2013 and 2014, feasibility studies and an initial public inquiry were carried out to assess the appropriateness of the project.

From 2014 to 2018, studies of the alternative route through Poissy, an additional public inquiry and a declaration of public utility were carried out.

The preliminary design and project studies as well as the land acquisitions have taken place since 2019 and are being completed.

Since 2021 and until 2026, concession work aimed at diverting the existing networks is underway.

aimed at diverting the existing networks is underway. From 2024, preparatory work will begin, followed by infrastructure work from 2025. The objective? To achieve tests, dry runs and commissioning in 2028.