ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères
What is the project schedule?
In order to carry out the T13 Tram extension project, several phases of studies have already taken place.
- Between 2013 and 2014, feasibility studies and an initial public inquiry were carried out to assess the appropriateness of the project.
- From 2014 to 2018, studies of the alternative route through Poissy, an additional public inquiry and a declaration of public utility were carried out.
- The preliminary design and project studies as well as the land acquisitions have taken place since 2019 and are being completed.
- Since 2021 and until 2026, concession work aimed at diverting the existing networks is underway.
- From 2024, preparatory work will begin, followed by infrastructure work from 2025. The objective? To achieve tests, dry runs and commissioning in 2028.