Will the Versailles maintenance and storage site be used as part of the extension of the T13 Tram?

The Versailles-Matelots maintenance and storage site is used as part of the maintenance of the existing T13 tram between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye. It will be resized to accommodate all the T13 trains, used on the existing phase and on the future extension. Three additional storage lanes and one covered maintenance lane will be built. As the right-of-way is already reserved, this work does not entail any modification of buildings or landscaping of the site.