Will there be fewer parking spaces, especially in Poissy, with the commissioning of the extension of tram 13?

The impacts of the T13 tram extension project on private parking, in connection with a residence or a commercial activity, will be compensated by the creation of new spaces or by compensation in the event of the removal of spaces without the possibility of satisfactory restitution.

The return of public parking spaces impacted by the project is, however, not mandatory. However, their removal without compensation can cause significant inconvenience for local residents, residents, workers and shopkeepers. Alternative solutions are therefore being sought, in close consultation with the cities and communities concerned.