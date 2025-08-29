What work has been done on the bridges in the forest to span the former Grande Ceinture?

The work concerns two bridges in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye: first, the Mare aux Bœufs, then the Volières. It involves removing existing aging infrastructure and replacing it with new ones. In addition to allowing pedestrians, cyclists and golfers to cross the railway tracks, the new structures will include crossings for large wildlife.

The two bridges will never be closed at the same time, allowing you to always be able to cross at one place or the other. Operations on the Mare aux Bœufs bridge will take place until January 2026, then it will be the turn of the Aviaries bridge, from February 2026.