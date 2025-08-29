Where will the two stations near the RER stations be located?

The tramway will be interconnected to RER and Transilien stations at two stations: Poissy-RER and Achères-Ville RER.

The Poissy RER station will be located on Boulevard Gambetta, between the Carrefour de l'Europe and the intersection with Boulevard de la Paix. The walking distance between the future tram station and the RER station will be about 200 meters, or 3 minutes on foot.

The distance from the station and the RER will be quite similar to what exists in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, with the exception that the route will be in the street and not with an underpass.

Regarding the Achères-Ville RER station, the tram platforms will be located about 100 meters on foot from the RER station, along Avenue de Conflans and on the other side of Rue Camille Jenatzy, which will have to be crossed.