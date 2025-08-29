Why remove the rail bridges in Poissy? And what do you do with the materials?

Two rail bridges were removed in Poissy: the one over Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and the one over Avenue de Versailles.

Indeed, the former Grande Ceinture Ferroviaire can no longer be used in Poissy since it will be used on both sides by the extension of the T13 Tram. Thus, the rail bridges that supported it have been removed, with the following objectives:

- To open up the perspective on both avenues

- To free up space for certain developments (a small car park intended for the maintenance of the tram in the forest for the rail bridge on Avenue Lefebvre)

- Save on the maintenance of structures that have become obsolete

It is a solution that is both more economical and more harmonious for the urban environment.

Concerning the materials, and in order to preserve the historical memory of the entrance to the city, the stones of the bridge are recovered and reused to make the fences of the redeveloped areas. The metal parts go to a treatment centre and will then go to a specialised recycling centre for scrap metal.